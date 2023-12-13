Eaton Debuts G4 Rack Power Distribution Unit 

The G4 rack power distribution unit (PDU) allows IT infrastructures to streamline PDU procurement, deployment, and equipment utilization.

Eaton unveiled its G4 rack power distribution unit (PDU) for data centers and edge facilities. By accommodating power demands for a broad range of equipment and facility types, the G4 allows data center operators to deploy a single PDU across multiple locations, saving time, reducing costs and simplifying power management.

Eaton’s G4 rack PDU is functional for organizations with large-scale distributed IT infrastructures seeking to streamline PDU procurement and deployment and achieve higher equipment utilization. Available in 30 models, including both corded and universal input models, notable features of the G4 rack PDU include:

3kVA single-phase power through 23kVA 3-phase power and voltage types compatible globally

ime24 to 48 outlets across corded and universal input (UPDU) models

Universal input models have a PDU chassis that can be paired with any one of 17 removable input cables with 15 different plug types to streamline PDU procurement and deployment, enabling users to standardize global projects on a single PDU

Versatile C39 outlets accept both C20 and C14 input plugs

Hot-swappable gigabit network module (GNM) supports performance management software for real-time reports, trend charts, dashboards and alerts as well as remote troubleshooting and automated responses during power events. Dual GbE ports allow cascading of up to 40 PDUs from a single network port

Chain-of-trust encryption and secure firmware boot capability prevent the G4 PDU from being a cyberattack vulnerability point on a network

Network card can only be upgraded with genuine encrypted Eaton firmware at no cost to the user and is the only networking card to feature both UL 2900-1 and IEC 62443-4-2 third-party cybersecurity certifications

Managed models allow metering and switching at the individual outlet level, providing granular power data and precision control of power delivery

The G4 Rack Power Distribution Unit metered and managed models are compatible with Eaton’s BrightLayer Data Centers suite software. When used together, these hardware/software solutions allow users to remotely manage and monitor large-scale, multi-site deployments of PDUs, as well as automate actions such as graceful shutdown during power events to protect data and ensure business continuity.