Eaton Designs Network-M3 Card For Cybersecurity

The Network Card M3 offers protection against cyberattacks while also providing insight into IT power usage and monitoring power systems.

Eaton launched its North American Gigabit Network Card (Network-M3). The Network-M3 card is designed to offer protection against cyberattacks while also providing the comprehensive power management needed to boost performance. With capabilities for web-based monitoring and alerts, the Network-M3 card provides insights into IT power usage and monitoring power systems as security needs evolve.

Cybersecurity continues to be a growing threat across the globe, with the risk of attack rising as the number of connected IoT devices is expected to grow to more than 41.6 billion by 2025. According to IBM’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average global cost of a data breach in 2023 was $4.45 million, a 15% increase over three years, making it important that IT managers leverage connected infrastructure with high levels of cybersecurity protection.

With a secure boot process, user-configurable firewall, and zero-touch provisioning, the Network-M3 card can detect intrusions and maintain reliability for uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) and power distribution units (PDUs). The product also has UL 2900-1 and IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity certifications, allowing it to authenticate any attached firmware to prevent a cyberattack from spreading when a threat exists.

Notable features of the Network-M3 card include:

Chain-of-trust encryption and secure firmware boot capability, preventing the Gigabit M3 from being a cyberattack vulnerability point on a network, with firmware updates available at no cost to the user

User-configurable firewall that provides an additional layer of security to protect the M3 card and the UPS or PDU from unauthorized access and cyberattacks

Remote storage of security keys, making the device tamper-resistant even in cases of physical breaches

Zero-touch provisioning and auto-configuration commissions devices faster to save time in large-scale deployments

Support of 10/100/1000 Mbps for diverse compatibility

Certificate manager for easy creation and distribution of digital certificates to multiple devices

Additionally, the Network-M3 card can integrate with Eaton’s Brightlayer Data Centers suite, as well as with Eaton’s cloud-based remote monitoring service that aggregates data from Eaton UPSs and dispatches an Eaton field technician when critical events occur.