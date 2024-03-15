Three York Chillers Earn ISASecure Certification In Cybersecurity

Johnson Controls announced three chiller solutions have received ISASecure Component Security Assurance (CSA) certification for cybersecurity in chiller automation. Conducted by Exida, a product certification and knowledge company, the certification meets International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62443 standards for cybersecurity within industrial automation and control systems. It now applies to the following YORK chiller solutions with the upgrade to the IntelliView display:

YVAA Air-Cooled, Variable-Speed Drive Screw Chiller (Style A and Style B)

YVFA Free Cooling Variable Screw Drive Air-Cooled Chiller

These products join the YORK YK and YZ Centrifugal Chillers, which earned the world’s first ISASecure CSA certification in 2021, further cementing Johnson Controls commitment to bringing cyber-resilient solutions to the smart buildings market.

Smart connected chillers can transform industrial operations through data-driven insights and predictive analytics. But these benefits can be quickly negated if critical systems are vulnerable to cyber threats. The chillers not only reduce downtime and operational threats within industrial applications, but are also protected by global cybersecurity standards to provide customers with peace of mind.

Achieving the certification encompasses the product development process, embedded security capabilities and the product’s inherent vulnerability to cyber threats. Only products that surpass all qualifications are granted ISASecure certification. By integrating ISASecure products into industrial applications, operators are able to reliably achieve safety compliance while spending less time and fewer resources updating equipment and software.