Cast Your Vote: Help Pick The Custodian Of The Year

Cintas Corporation has announced the top 10 finalists in its 11th annual Cintas Custodian of the Year contest. The public can vote for their favorite school custodian now through April 12.

This year’s 10 finalists work at educational facilities across the U.S., from elementary schools up to universities. They have all shown tremendous dedication and commitment to their schools, according to John Rudy, Senior Marketing Director of Cintas.

“Every year we receive thousands of heartfelt nominations and inspirational stories,” said John Rudy, Senior Marketing Director of Cintas. “It’s not an easy decision to make, but this year’s top 10 finalists are exceptionally deserving of recognition for the hard work they contribute to their schools as well as their communities.”

Here are the top 10 finalists in the 2024 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest include (in alphabetical order):

Davida Boyd: Helena Park Elementary School, Nederland, Texas

Bob Galewski: Wabasha-Kellogg High School, Wabasha, Minnesoata

Salvatore “Mr. Sal” Gano: Evergreen Elementary School, Scotch Plains, New Jersey

Steve Gasak: Dessie F. Evans Elementary, Puyallup, Washington

William “Mr. Billy” Krajewski: Quaker Hill Elementary School, Waterford, Connecticut

Rudy “Coach Rudy” Ontiveros: Vineyard Junior High School, Rancho Cucamonga, California

Joemar Quiros: Frederick Harris Elementary School, Springfield, Massachusetts

David Smith: Loveland Intermediate School, Loveland, Ohio

Drusilla Stinson: Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama

Hilda “Ms. Hilda” Valentin: Milwaukee Math and Science Academy, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Click here to read about each of the finalists and vote for your favorite.

School Custodian Of The Year: Picking The Winner

The school custodian with the greatest number of public votes will be named the winner of the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest. Cintas will award $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial products and services to the winner’s school. The winning school will also receive a complete facility assessment valued at $20,000, in partnership with the Cleaning Industry Management Standard, advanced by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council certification from The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, ISSA. Cintas will also award the winning school a pizza party for all staff and students.

The other nine finalists will receive $1,000 each and complimentary tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute virtual training event, valued at $1,500. The finalists’ schools will also receive a cleaning supply package from Rubbermaid Commercial Products.

Once again this year, the top three finalists will receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas in November, where they’ll be celebrated for their accomplishments.

“It’s important to recognize all that custodians do to create a safe and welcoming learning environment,” said John Barrett, Executive Director of ISSA. “This year we have an outstanding line-up of finalists who go above and beyond to be a positive role model to students and their schools.”

“We’re honored to take part in celebrating the hard work of these custodians, and we wish them all the best in the contest,” commented Robert Posthauer, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Rubbermaid Commercial Products.