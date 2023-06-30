IFMA Names 2023-24 Global Board Of Directors

IFMA's new board of directors will work to ensure facility management (FM) professionals worldwide have the resources and support they need.

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) revealed its member-elected executive committee and appointed members of its global board of directors for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Led by Chair Dean Stanberry, CFM, SFP, who begins his term July 1, the board will concentrate efforts on ensuring facility management (FM) professionals worldwide have the resources and support to advance in step with emerging industry and business trends.

Stanberry is joined on the executive committee by First Vice Chair Lynn Baez, CFM, SFP, FMP, CBCP, IFMA Fellow, and Second Vice Chair Christa Dodoo, CFM, CIWFM, FMP, CMQ-OE. Laurie A. Gilmer, P.E., CFM, FMP, SFP, LEED AP will remain involved as past chair.

“Facility management’s significance has soared beyond the mere upkeep of physical spaces,” said Stanberry. “The pandemic underscored the critical need for adaptive, safe and efficient environments, pushing FM to the forefront. We’re no longer just custodians of bricks and mortar but facilitators of innovative, agile workspaces that drive productivity and well-being.”

IFMA’s global board intends to build on successes achieved over the past year, including exceeding 23,000 members worldwide; releasing 10 research reports, eight of which were first of a kind; adding new, industry-leading training geared toward keeping FM skills proportional to changing demands; and partnering with other well-respected organizations to address built environment issues and opportunities.

“We have expanded our educational and informational offerings, and broadened and strengthened our network, providing our board with a solid foundation from which to grow,” said IFMA President and CEO Don Gilpin. “Dean Stanberry brings over 20 years of industry knowledge and association leadership to the board, which will keep our momentum going.”

Stanberry is an active industry advocate, previously serving as chair of both IFMA’s Government Affairs Committee and the Environmental Stewardship, Utilities and Sustainability Community. He is an Advisory Group 2 committee member and U.S. representative for ISO/TC 267, which has produced multiple documents within the ISO 41000 FM standards series, which focuses on FM as the foremost contributor to a more productive, sustainable and livable built environment.

“Integrating smart technology, renewable energy solutions, and highly efficient building systems has become vital to our operations,” Stanberry added. “The growing demand for decarbonization means we are central players in the global effort to reduce buildings’ carbon emissions.

“We have witnessed first-hand how robust facility management can positively transform organizations, enhancing the employee experience, reducing costs, and contributing to broader social and environmental goals. It’s an exciting time to be in this evolving field, and the relevance of our work has never been more pronounced.”

IFMA is also honoring outgoing Chair Laurie Gilmer for her leadership. Focusing on the importance of professional connections, she traveled extensively to reestablish relationships with and between members and partners, reignite enthusiasm and participation throughout the association, and remind the IFMA community that fellow members are its greatest source of support and strength.

“The driving force for what we do, how and why we do it, is people,” said Gilmer. “Those in our facilities motivate us to do the best job possible. Those in our community inspire us to be the best FMs possible.”

Learn more about IFMA’s global board of directors here.