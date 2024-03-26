Interface Releases Open & Woven Carpet Tile Line

Interface's Open & Woven Carpet Tile lines are designed to provide an offering of high-quality products at an accessible price point.

The Open Carpet Tile line from Interface aims to provide an expansive offering of high-quality products at an accessible price point. The two product extensions, Open Air Stria and Open Ended, bring subtle, sophisticated color to the platform. Interface designed these styles to work together, with Stria incorporating subtle, textured accents, and Open Ended providing coordinating near-solid color. Functional, durable, and beautiful, these new products within the Open Air platform present 12 versatile options for any space or segment – including workplace, education, healthcare, multi-family, and more.

Stria takes six best-selling Open Air styles and embeds fresh color accents into the neutral base. The result is 12 Stria colorways, with each featuring three subtle accent stripes that help bring more appeal to the floor. Interface designed this offering so that the accents match the colors of Open Ended – a sophisticated near-solid that also adds color and energy to a space. It features a subtle heather texture that is more practical and forgiving than a true solid, making it a functional solution for hardworking spaces.

Pair Stria and Open Ended to emphasize wayfinding, define spaces, or simply add a colorful pop to an otherwise understated floor. Additionally, because they serve as foundational patterns and textures, Stria and Open Ended coordinate with other Open Air styles, and other Interface collections, including Third Space and Lost Palms.

Interface’s World Woven carpet tile collection has been a proven favorite, infusing texture and adding warmth to interior spaces. Building on the success of this collection, the manufacturer is now introducing World Woven Two, featuring familiar styles with new, on-trend colorations that offer designers more options to create sophisticated, high-performing spaces.

World Woven features handwoven-inspired aesthetics and enduring textile craft, including timeless French bouclés, utilitarian wool from Northern Europe, and more. With this refresh, Interface kept its best-selling patterns and color ways and expanded the range to include more warm tones and accent colors to satisfy the needs of modern interiors.

The collection offers eight planks, including four fundamental textures that resemble woolen textiles and four options that feature more detailed patterning and plushness while exploring subtle color. The result is versatile carpet tile styles that bring familiarity, warmth, and handcrafted authenticity to today’s interiors.

The collection can be installed with Interface’s integrated product portfolio of carpet tile, LVT, and nora rubber products, allowing for a complete flooring solution.