Join Today’s Free Webinar: Building Analytics, Skilled Labor Shortages & Decarbonization

Fault detection and diagnostics (FDD), also known as HVAC Analytics, was named one of the pivotal technologies driving the transformation of smart buildings in 2023. As facility teams wrestle with skilled labor shortages, regulatory pressure to decarbonize, and increasingly complex building systems, FDD has become a critical part of the resilient facility team’s tech stack.

How resource-starved facility teams are leveraging FDD to weed through the noise of BMS alarms, prioritize where to focus work for the greatest impact, and train HVAC technicians and validate work.

The fundamental capabilities of FDD software and how it is driving sustainable operations.

How FDD continuously monitors for energy saving opportunities and empowers building teams to meet (and prove!) carbon reduction goals.

