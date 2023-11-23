KOVA Releases Allston Lavatory Faucet

The Allston Single Handle Lavatory Faucet is crafted from solid brass and aims to provide ease of temperature and volume control.

The Allston Single Handle Lavatory Faucet by KOVA is crafted from solid brass, not only due to its durability but because the material minimizes the need for replacements due to its high resistance to corrosion and tarnishing, lessening overall environmental impact. The faucet aims to provide ease of temperature and volume control alongside its Ceramic Disc Cartridge, which functions to reduce the likelihood of leaks and water wastage in its operation and long-term performance.

With contemporary styling, the single hand bathroom faucet offers a minimalist aesthetic with geometric forms and squared corners. It is available in a range of standard and custom finishes.

Beyond performance, the Allston lavatory faucet can also earn USGBC LEED points towards a facility’s commitment to sustainable practices and water efficiency goals.

Features of the product include:

Single-hole installation

Single handle that allows both temperature and volume control

Ceramic Disc Cartridge for smooth operation and durable performance

Solid brass, for durability and reliability

Finishes with ultra high resistance to corrosion and tarnishing

1.15 flow rate

80 PSI max pressure

The lavatory faucet is certified by California Energy Commission (CEC), , ICC/ANSI A117.1 (ADA), NSF/ANSI 61, and NSF/ANSI 372.