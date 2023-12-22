Scarecrow Group Receives Multiple ISO Accreditations

Scarecrow Group announced its ISO accreditations in ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards, a rigorous and well-regarded standard which measures against global benchmarks. Scarecrow’s decision to pursue accreditation in all three standards reflects its recognition that integrating quality, health and safety and environmental responsibilities, not only improves overall performance but also ensures a safer workplace and sustainable environmental practices.

By implementing the ISO 45001 certification, Scarecrow is able to establish a systematic approach to managing occupational health and safety risks, thereby reducing accidents, injuries and illnesses in the workplace. This protects not only the physical well-being of employees but also safeguards their mental health. Successfully obtaining the ISO 9001 certification of its Quality Management System means that Scarecrow’s products and services are consistent and aim to enhance customer satisfaction and meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. By developing a formal Environmental Management System at Scarecrow, that is ISO 14001 certified, Scarecrow customers can be assured of company practices that are designed to minimize the company’s impact on the environment. Environmental management efforts focus on sustainability, limiting environmental impact, reducing energy and material consumption costs, as well as minimizing waste and pollution.

After its ISO accreditations, Scarecrow intends to conduct regular internal audits, measure success using key performance indicators, and actively seek feedback from employees and customers moving forward.

