Situational Awareness Technology: Security For Large Facilities

By Danielle Myers

In today’s fast-paced world, retail malls strive to create safe and welcoming environments for both their employees and shoppers. Ensuring the security of everyone within the mall premises, including the parking lots, is paramount.

Mall security professionals are entrusted with the responsibility to patrol the premises, monitor surveillance equipment, and eliminate potential threats. However, even the most proficient security teams can benefit from added situational awareness technology with innovative solutions to address safety and security concerns. In recent years, this technology has evolved significantly, providing customizable features that cater to the unique needs of each mall, ultimately creating a safer and more secure environment.

The Mall Of America: Situational Awareness Technology

Situational awareness technology has revolutionized the way retail malls approach safety and security. By leveraging advanced technological solutions, mall security professionals can improve their ability to monitor, respond to, and prevent security incidents effectively. This technology offers a comprehensive range of benefits empowering security teams to stay one step ahead of potential threats, and essentially eliminating blind spots.

Cutting-edge technologies, such as the ones used in destination shopping centers, enable real-time monitoring and analysis of various systems, including surveillance cameras, access control systems, fire panels, and alarm systems. Integrating these disparate systems into a unified platform gives security teams a holistic view of the shopping center’s security landscape. This unified approach enhances their ability to detect and respond to potential threats promptly, ensuring a proactive approach to maintaining safety.

To illustrate the impact of situational awareness technology, let us consider the Mall of America®. At 5.6 million square feet, the Mall of America is North America’s largest shopping and entertainment facility. It includes up to 520 retail stores and restaurants, a 7-acre indoor theme park, and an aquarium. More than 32 million people visit the Minneapolis facility every year.

This iconic mall faces significant safety and security challenges due to its sheer size and the massive number of visitors it attracts. To address these issues, the Mall of America recently implemented situational awareness technology that seamlessly integrated surveillance cameras, access control systems, emergency response protocols, and mass notification tools. This intelligent system provides security personnel with real-time visibility into potential security breaches, unauthorized access attempts, and other suspicious activities while also monitoring for mundane incidents that can occur in any facility, such as water, fire, or electrical issues.