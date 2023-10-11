Sloan Expands AER-DEC Integrated Sink Fixture Offerings

Sloan expanded its AER-DEC Integrated Sink offering to include the Clark Street and Rush Street styles, in addition to its BASYS style.

Sloan expanded its AER-DEC Integrated Sink offering to include two additional fixture style options, the Clark Street and Rush Street style fixtures, in addition to its BASYS style fixtures. Featuring a soap dispenser, faucet, hand dryer, and sink basin all designed to work together as one touch-free and hygienic system, the AER-DEC reduces the risk of slip and fall caused by water on the restroom floor from dripping hands and wet paper towels.

Since its launch in 2015, the AER-DEC has solely been available with Sloan’s BASYS style fixtures. With the addition of the Clark and Rush Street style fixture options, architects and facility managers now have access to additional aesthetic options for AER-DEC fixtures.

Inspired by prisms, Sloan’s Clark Street fixture design is geometric and faceted to refract light. Sloan’s Rush Street fixture design is inspired by industrial forms and brings together soft corners, cylindrical shapes, and rounded edges to create a simple, round aesthetic with a streamlined look and feel.

AER-DEC Integrated Sinks can be customized to meet various restroom environments with options including LED lighting in the sink basin, beveled or rounded sink edges, multiple sink heights, additional countertop spacing, and more. AER-DEC Sinks provide hundreds of deck and basin options in Corian, Corian Quartz, Caesarstone, and Silestone, along with 300-plus Wilsonart laminates or standard stainless finishes. Customers are able to customize and view their AER-DEC design in real time with Sloan’s Sink Configurator. All AER-DEC fixtures are available in five Sloan finishes including polished chrome, as well as PVD finishes in brushed stainless, polished brass, brushed nickel, and graphite.