Sloan Unveils SloanStone Quartz Molded Sinks

Sloan introduced its line of SloanStone Quartz Molded Sinks, featuring a minimum of 85% quartz in each color option.

The sinks feature a seamless, non-porous construction that makes for an extremely scratch and stain resistant surface that is simultaneously hygienic and easy to maintain. In addition, customers can choose from nine sensor-activated faucet and soap dispenser combos, or mix and match from Sloan’s full faucet and soap offering.

The SloanStone Quartz Molded Sinks were designed with durability in mind with their high quartz composition as well as affordability and overall cost for owners.

Many of Sloan’s faucets and soap dispensers are available with physical vapor deposition (PVD) finishes for their on-deck aesthetic. The line of sinks features two designs; SloanStone Quartz Gradient (QSGR) and SloanStone Quartz Arrowhead (QSA). The Gradient sinks offer a contemporary design that brings a strong visual presence with a clean form and dramatically angled basin, while the Arrowhead line brings a modern design that comes to a slight point with an open front edge.

Each design comes in both one and two station sizes and is available in three distinct colors. Each design also offers two mounting options: mounting brackets or an ADA compliant angled stainless steel enclosure.