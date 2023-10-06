Bradley Corporation added the Express TLX Series 4-station lavatory system to its line of products. The model has a multi-user design, providing personal hand washing space for up to four users. It has an elongated, open trough design that is compact and measures less than 115” in length to maximize wall space and expand flexibility.

The TLX 4-station models are cast-formed in Terreon Solid Surface material, a non-porous material that does not support mold, mildew, or bacteria accumulation despite constant moisture. It utilizes a seamless construction with fewer plumbing connections for easier cleaning and maintenance. The lavatory system can be installed brand-new or retrofitted using its two rough-ins, integral mounting supports, and mounting plate. It also has a lightweight, high impact polymer access panel that swings down for easy access.

Notable features include touch-free soap and faucet sets available in four styles and six finishes, including a touch-free soap and faucet duo in one streamlined fixture. As well as a top-fill multi-feed soap system that can supply up to six dispensers or four duo fixtures or high-capacity verge soap dispensers with LED lights that indicate when soap supply runs low.

Express TLX Series 4-station models are available in a range of solid surface colors and fixture options to provide flexibility for a variety of applications, including schools, retail, office buildings, government facilities, and transit centers.

The Express TLX Series 4-station lavatory system is ADA compliant.