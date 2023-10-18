Sloan’s Seaming And Start Up Services for sink installations.

Each service supports complex sink installations to ensure a clean, continuous look as well as proper installation.

Sloan announced its new Seaming and Start Up services for sink installations. Each service works to support complex sink installations through a hands-on approach that keeps projects on schedule and avoids installation errors. Sloan’s sink technicians work alongside project managers and contractors to ensure seaming provides a clean, continuous look for longer sinks and sinks with customization such as custom shapes, sizes, and additional components like electrical outlets and water connections that require specific locations as well as ensuring that the sink is installed properly.

Sloan’s Seaming service is available for standard Corian solid surface sinks over 119” long and quartz sinks over 120” long. It’s also available for custom designed sinks that require a seam.

Sloan’s Start Up service consists of multiple visits to the project throughout the construction cycle to help guide customers through a hassle-free sink installation: