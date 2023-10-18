Sloan’s Seaming And Start Up Services for sink installations.

Sloan announced its new Seaming and Start Up services for sink installations. Each service works to support complex sink installations through a hands-on approach that keeps projects on schedule and avoids installation errors. Sloan’s sink technicians work alongside project managers and contractors to ensure seaming provides a clean, continuous look for longer sinks and sinks with customization such as custom shapes, sizes, and additional components like electrical outlets and water connections that require specific locations as well as ensuring that the sink is installed properly.
Sloan’s Seaming service is available for standard Corian solid surface sinks over 119” long and quartz sinks over 120” long. It’s also available for custom designed sinks that require a seam.
Sloan’s Start Up service consists of multiple visits to the project throughout the construction cycle to help guide customers through a hassle-free sink installation:
- During the first visit, Sloan’s technician conducts an initial walkthrough of the job site to ensure everything is in place. This includes opening crates, inspecting for damage, ensuring all the materials are provided, reviewing the wall reinforcement, inspecting to see if drain lines, water lines, and electrical components are in the correct locations, and more.
- Depending on the project’s complexity, visit two is where Sloan technicians oversee installation and seaming services and provide best practice advice.
- The third visit is the final walkthrough and project sign-off to review maintenance protocols, ensure everything is installed correctly, and all components such as faucets, soap dispensers, and hand dryers are functioning properly.