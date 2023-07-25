A new report from AccountAbility brings key sustainability issues and priorities into focus, and explores the business opportunities they present.

The AccountAbility 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report offers insights into today’s most pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, enabling broader strategic planning, informed decision-making, and effective stakeholder engagement.

“Consumers and society, as a whole, are expecting more (and different) from business – in an atmosphere of low trust and high expectations,” said AccountAbility CEO Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser. “Today, the sustainability agenda is central to business competitiveness. Leaders recognize the financial imperatives of moving to a more sustainable economy and the business potential this presents. With this 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report, we enable organizations to navigate the fast-changing ESG landscape and focus on the meaningful trends that are shaping the business agenda.”

AccountAbility 7 Sustainability Trends 2023: Highlights

Navigating The Net Zero Landscape: Against an unprecedented volume of net zero commitments, what are the risks for those that fail to act, and the opportunities for businesses to lead? Stakeholder Activism Is Getting Louder: As businesses face increasing pressure to take a stance and demonstrate actionable progress on a range of ESG issues, how best can leaders balance this with the imperative to maximize shareholder value? Geopolitics: The New “G” In ESG: In an era of increasingly globalized business operations, how can organizations address the outsized role that the new G (Geopolitics) is playing in the business landscape? Building An Effective, Future-Focused Board: As demands and expectations shift, how best to equip future-focused boards to meet the requirements of the evolving business environment? Next Generation ESG Disclosure And Reporting: A shift from voluntary to mandatory ESG Disclosure is set to heighten attention on corporate sustainability disclosure practices. How will these changes impact ESG Reporting? The Road To A Sustainable Value Chain: How can the integration of sustainability criteria into supply chains drive organizational shifts towards a more context-aware and competitive value chain? Nature-Based Assets Will Drive Valuations: As nature-based assets are increasingly recognized for their significant impact on valuations, what steps can companies take to achieve nature-based performance goals?

