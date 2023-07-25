Overall, companies are still committed to having a corporate headquarters: More than 90 percent say they have not abandoned the headquarters in favor of remote work. Nearly half have redesigned their corporate headquarters with features that include fewer individual workstations, air filtration, modifications to snack areas, touchless devices, and desk hoteling/unassigned spaces.

Many companies are using less space: More than half (55.4 percent) say that their corporate real estate footprint is smaller than it was two years ago. Of those, 18.5 percent say it’s smaller by less than 10 percent, 17.9 percent by 10-20 percent; and 19 percent by more than 20 percent.

Conversely, 31 percent say that their real estate portfolio has not changed compared to two years ago.

In terms of their view of the economy over the next six months, 41.2 percent believe that it is declining and 26 percent say that it is improving. Only 25 percent plan to institute layoffs over the next year.