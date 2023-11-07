Teledyne FLIR Expands Lepton Micro-Thermal Camera Series

The micro-thermal camera features an ultrawide 160-degree field of view (FOV), is small enough to fit on the tip of a finger.

Teledyne FLIR unveiled the Lepton UW, a micro-thermal camera module that has an ultrawide 160-degree field of view (FOV) and that is small enough to fit on the tip of a finger. The ultra-wide module functions for applications requiring a wide field of view, including fire detection, process monitoring, and people counting.

The Lepton UW features a usable 120 x 120 thermal resolution and a scene dynamic range of up to 400 degrees Celsius. It features thermal sensitivity of <50 mK and integrated digital thermal image signal processing capabilities.

The micro-thermal camera module with its ultrawide 160-degree FOV was designed to serve as a compact package that would enable smart building system integrators the ability to utilize thermal data within more affordable systems and simplify deployment. As well as leveraging the Teledyne FLIR Technical Service Team for assistance along with online resources, from source codes to licenses, to help speed the development process.

For people counting, Lepton UW provides a dataset that is not susceptible to overcounting through glass while also maintaining personal privacy. When combined with building automation software, the Lepton UW has the capability to help facility managers optimize and automate energy usage, occupant comfort, and workspace management.