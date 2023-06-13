Windows & Window Film Product Focus

Old World Suite Steel Windows and Doors

by Hope’s Windows

Old World Suite Steel Windows and Doorsby Hope’s Windows

THope’s Windows, Inc. revealed its fully developed, tested, and certified product line—Hope’s Old World Suite. The new product, with its thin arrow-shaped steel frame profiles, represents a return to Old World style with the benefit of over 100 years of advancements in modern performance.

Hope’s Old World Suite’s steel profiles closely resemble the “three-point casement” profiles that were routinely in use by the company in the early 20th century. More recently, Hope’s developed new, modern steel arrow-shaped profiles in response to a need for historically accurate, high-performance replacement steel windows for a restoration project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The resulting steel profiles replicated and preserved the visual features of the historic buildings.

Old World Suite is the culmination of over a century of technological innovation: A complete product line that combines the striking visual appearance of the past with performance of the present, including Hope’s innovative Thermal Evolution technology.