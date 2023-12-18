New ISN study reveals a drastic increase in the number of workplace fatalities last year. Top causes include contact with object or equipment; trips, slips and falls; and overexertion and bodily reaction.

Amid an aging workforce, sprains, strains and tears were once again the top reason for workforce injury incidents in 2022, according to ISN’s latest Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs) White Paper. Meanwhile, contact with an object or equipment was found to be the most common cause of workplace fatalities last year.

After an anomaly in 2021, 2022 data reveals a return of sprains, strains and tears as the number one incident reported by contractors from all industries, replacing fractures and dislocations. According to ISN, this can be correlated with an aging workforce. Employment of workers aged 75 years and older is expected to grow by 96.5% over the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). As older workers are more prone to injuries through falls, tailoring occupational safeguards around this aging workforce demographic will be key to decreasing the number of these common injuries among workers.

For its latest edition, ISN added 2022 data to its previous five-year exploration of SIFs to provide an even more in-depth analysis, along with spotlights for five industries focused on 2022 data: transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, and utilities. The analysis of more than 127,000 recordable incidents from 2017-2022 showed nearly 24,000 SIFs cases, including more than 20,000 hospitalizations, 3,154 amputations, and 871 fatalities.

Over the data’s six-year span, a trend was identified with hospitalization cases: The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 resulted in elevated hospitalization cases despite the downturn in work activity. However, for 2022, ISN’s analysis shows a stabilization of cases with statistics that begin to return to pre-pandemic data sets. In addition, 2022 saw the lowest number of amputation cases in the last six years. Unfortunately, however, the number of fatalities drastically increased.

ISN also found that:

Contact with object or equipment was the most common cause of fatalities in 2022: As workforces ramped back up to pre-pandemic capacity, several factors played into fluctuations in SIF data for 2022, including a stabilization of exposure hours, temporary and new workforces, as well as a re-learning period from significant dips in work activity. 2022 saw a drastic increase in the number of fatalities, with the top three causes including contact with an object or equipment (55%); trips, slips and falls (21%); and overexertion and bodily reaction (13%).

Mid-size corporations experience the highest rates of fatalities: ISN’s analysis also considered the connection between company size and the likelihood of a SIF occurrence. Interestingly, the highest rate of fatalities is not correlated with the largest company size, but rather mid-size corporations. Much like Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), smaller companies who have a SIF event occur are seeing the biggest impact in their overall SIF rate for each SIF event. Regardless of company size, SIFs have a significant impact on both the affected individual and the organization.

“As reducing SIFs remains a focus across industries, ISN is committed to developing avenues for organizations to meet their safety goals and ensuring they have access to the latest tools and best practices to improve hazard recognition,” said Brian Callahan, President and Chief Operating Officer at ISN. “From the company level down to the individual, organizations can intimately scrutinize the competency of contractors to safely perform work through ISN’s suite of tools. By enabling organizations to ​​anchor their safety initiatives in real time data trends, we aim to support the most important goal: ensuring that employees return home safely to their families each day.”

Serious Workplace Injuries, Fatalities By Industry

As they are the top industries for total deaths and life altering events, ISN focused on transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, and utilities for industry spotlights in the report. Below are some highlights from this industry-specific analysis: