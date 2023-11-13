Toilets are key to people’s health and wellness, however, 3.5 billion people worldwide don’t have access to properly managed toilets. In honor of World Toilet Day taking place on November 19, Cintas Corporation shares four tips for creating a comfortable and clean restroom atmosphere.
“Having clean and hygienic restrooms is important for people’s overall health and wellness,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “Prioritizing facility restroom cleanliness not only creates a more welcoming environment for guests but also shows people you care about their wellbeing.”
World Toilet Day is an official United Nations Observance to tackle the global sanitation crisis. This year’s theme is “Accelerating Change.”
Cintas offers the following recommendations for keeping your facility’s restrooms clean:
- Clean and sanitize regularly. Unkept restrooms can impact a person’s likelihood of returning to a business. Developing and adhering to a cleaning and sanitizing schedule can help ensure your restrooms remain clean throughout the year.
- Use effective cleaning chemicals. On average, bathroom surfaces have over 500,000 bacteria cells per square inch. When done properly, sanitizing restroom toilets and other surfaces with effective cleaning chemicals can help eliminate the transmission of germs and illnesses.
- Stock products. Ensure your facility restrooms are routinely stocked with products for a more positive experience. Working with a third party to restock your facility’s restroom supplies can help save inventory space and take this time-consuming task off your cleaning team’s list.
- Incorporate welcoming scents. Public restrooms aren’t thought to be pleasant-smelling places. Air fresheners and urinal sanitizers release delightful scents to coincide with overall restroom cleanliness and help keep facility restrooms smelling pleasant throughout the day.