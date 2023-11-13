Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Updates ezH2O Bottle Filling Station

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions released an updated ezH2O Bottle Filling Station to simplify maintenance and improve usability. One bottle filling station can save up to 15,000 bottles and 327 pounds of plastic from a landfill each year.

The enhanced ezH2O bottle filling station features a Quick Filter Change Wrapper, a convenient drop-down wrapper that allows for easy access to the filter from the front and side for efficient filter changes in under a minute. The stainless steel wrapper is standard on both single (LZS8WSSP) and bi-level units (LZSTL8WSSP), providing full access to the filter, water shut-off valve, and power supply without removing the entire wrapper. The station is also equipped with FillSafe technology that automatically recognizes new filters and updates the LED filter status light back to green, saving time on replacements and conducting routine unit maintenance.

Included with the station is the upgraded WaterSentry 6,000-gallon Filter (51600C) that reduces chlorine, odor and contaminants such as lead, cysts, and particulates. The filter is also certified to the same NSF/ANSI 42 and 53 standards as the original filter but lasts twice as long.

For retrofit options, the Filter Maintenance Kit (EZFMK) is compatible with all Elkay EZ and LZ coolers and bottle filling stations. The drop-down style wrapper swaps the original wrapper that houses the filter with an alternative for side panel access to increase efficiency. Filter replacement time is cut in half, as they no longer require the time and effort of removing the entire wrapper.