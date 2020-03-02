HID Global Introduces New Access Control Readers, HID Signo

HID Global, a leader in trusted identity solutions, has announced the launch of HID® Signo™, its signature line of readers that creates a new industry benchmark for the most adaptable, interoperable, and secure approach to access control. The new readers are designed to dramatically simplify system deployment and management, meet the advanced security requirements of today’s dynamic environments, and position organizations to deploy smarter, more connected access control.

The new line of HID Signo Readers is available through Advantage Partners in major markets worldwide, with a phased roll out in select regions.

“With the industry now seeking to use access control systems as a backbone for creating intelligent environments, consultants, integrators and end users are increasingly demanding more versatile, high performance solutions,” said Harm Radstaak, vice president and managing director of physical access control solutions for HID Global. “HID Signo is built on an open platform and delivers on our commitment to innovation with its unprecedented flexibility and robust set of forward-looking features that optimize workplace experiences. Our goal is to put more choices in the hands of our customers and give them peace of mind in knowing they can continually adapt their systems as requirements change.”

For ultimate versatility, the readers are interoperable with over a dozen physical and mobile credential technologies so organizations can use their technology of choice and migrate to the latest solutions at their own pace. Additionally, with support for Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to enable Student IDs in Apple Wallet, HID Signo is driving the next wave of flexibility and convenience with mobile access.

HID’s new readers offer smart features, such as automatic surface detection that recalibrates and optimizes read performance based on the mounting location. For rugged, outdoor performance, the readers are also IP65 rated with no additional gasket needed, and feature a capacitive touch keypad resistant to harsh weather conditions.

HID Signo’s connectivity-by-design model empowers administrators to remotely configure and diagnose readers as well as monitor status through a centrally managed and connected reader ecosystem. Additionally, configuration can be further streamlined through the controller via the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP).

“HID’s novel approach to access control also lays the foundation for a future of cloud-connected systems that will enable new applications and innovative capabilities, such the ability to proactively anticipate and address system issues before they occur,” Radstaak added.

Delivering multi-layered security with built-in support for OSDP Secure Channel and HID’s proven Security Identity Object technology, the readers store cryptographic keys on certified EAL6+ secure element hardware and custom authentication keys can be used to further enhance security. HID’s patented velocity-checking feature also protects against brute force rapid electronic attacks.