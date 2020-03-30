Sensor module for SE8000 Series detects CO2 levels

The Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) sensor module for SE8000 Series Room Controllers from Schneider Electric detects CO 2 levels in environments such as hotels, schools, office buildings, and restaurants. It helps facility managers make changes to air quality to improve occupant comfort and create opportunities for energy savings.

The risks associated with high CO 2 levels within building environments are significant. From an occupant standpoint, high instances of CO 2 can induce lethargy, decrease productivity, and in some instances lead to medical conditions such as fainting. For facilities managers, the sensor identifies opportunities to reduce air changes and adjust lighting and temperature settings when rooms are not occupied, which leads to significant energy savings. Additionally, the CO 2 sensors can help facility owners achieve LEED, BREEAM, and Green Star certifications that promote their dedication to sustainability and attract and maintain tenants.

The CO 2 sensor module for SE8000 Series Room Controllers achieves optimal ventilation and reduces stagnant air, adapts to a multitude of environments, offers automatic calibration to ensure high accuracy, offers low power consumption, and does not require external wiring. It conforms to ASHRAE specifications for green building standards and requires no after service maintenance. Installation and configuration is completed in minutes.

SE8000 Series Room Controllers provide the distinctive advantage of integrating a thermostat/temperature sensor and programmable room controller in a single unit. They are designed with a customizable surface that works in a variety of environments and decors, including offices, retail stores, schools, and hotels. The room controllers deliver all the comfort and control functionality found in multi-component (DDC) systems, but in a small, easy-to-install package.