IFMA, Denver Launch Facility Management Talent Development Program

Focused on raising incomes and workforce preparedness in Denver, the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Foundation and Denver Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO) introduced the Facility Management Talent Development Pipeline (TDP) program to students interested in an exciting career opportunity. With over 1,300 openings in facility management in the Denver Metropolitan area, these two organizations came together, along with the local IFMA Denver Chapter, to collaborate and fill the looming talent gap.

Students enrolled in the Facility Management TDP (100% minority, 50% women, 50% veterans) earn a globally recognized certificate of completion in the IFMA Essentials of Facility Management (EoFM) and participate in an IgniteFM! Student Challenge, where they present a solution to a real-life industry problem in front of career professionals with the winners earning a monetary prize. Also included is a paid internship in the field along with a Career Connections event with local IFMA Denver Chapter members and IFMA Foundation GWI Advisors – Sodexo, ABM Industries and major donor A&A Maintenance, who support the students in career advancement and opportunities.

“We are proud of the facility management graduating students and our partnership with the IFMA Foundation” said Eric Hiraga, DEDO Executive Director. “At a time when public and private sectors are being called to drastically change and adapt, it is inspiring to see our Workforce Services team look for innovative ways to collaborate and bring concrete career opportunities for our residents. The Facility Management TDP program is not only providing a viable professional pathway but also a way to improve economic growth in our community.”

“We are honored to be partnering with Denver Economic Development and Opportunity” said Joe Archie, IFMA Foundation Chair. “The IFMA Foundation Global Workforce Initiative (GWI) Facility Management Talent Development Pipeline programs address the triple bottom line values of Economy, Equity, and Environment. This program shows how industry and government can work together to meet regional workforce needs, create innovative solutions, and meet the challenge of having enough skilled workers for a profession that requires life-long learning as buildings become smarter and sustainability more prevalent.”

