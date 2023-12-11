Aloft Denver Downtown Reopens After $3M Makeover

“We are proud to have been a part of Denver’s pandemic response and witness firsthand how the community came together,” stated Jonathan Gandhi, a manager with JBK Hotels. “After a roughly $3 million- and five-month renovation, we are excited to relaunch a virtually brand-new upscale hotel. Being next to the convention center, we are happy to welcome back our regular guests as well as those that are yet to experience our superlative hospitality.”

The redesigned hotel lobby features a dark gray base, complemented by black and white wallpaper, with pops of yellow, dark magenta, and purple in the furniture and throw pillows. The ottomans feature vintage graphic novel prints. The color palette follows the sightline throughout the hotel’s public spaces, including the WXYZ® bar, Re:mix lounge, Re:charge fitness center, and Re:fuel by Aloft market pantry. New 55″ televisions were installed above the bar, and all social spaces feature energizing lighting.

All guest rooms were refitted with new headboards, mattresses, and linens, as well as new 55″ mounted televisions, in-room steamers, and Drybar® bath amenities. The guest rooms feature a modern, neutral aesthetic with pops of yellow and blue. Each hotel floor hotel alternates between dark magenta with dark gray and dark turquoise with dark gray.

The hotel’s WXYZ® bar and Re:mix lounge encourages connection while imbibing, listening to music, or playing a game of pool. Re:fuel by Aloft is the property’s 24/7 market that offers self-serve snacks, including made-to-order breakfast pots. At the hotel’s Re:charge fitness center, guests can work out at any time day or night, utilizing cardio and strength machines, free weights, and stretching mats.

Aloft Denver Downtown also offers more than 1,400 square feet of meeting and event space, with the largest space accommodating up to 90 people.

Facility Executive chatted with Jonathan Gandhi to learn more about this hotel renovation project.

FE: What inspired you to revamp the Aloft Denver Downtown? How long did it take to complete this renovation from conception to completion?

Jonathan Gandhi: During COVID we transitioned the hotel to provide shelter for some of Denver’s most vulnerable individuals to help the city and reduce the spread of COVID and resulting loss of life. As this program wound down in April, we wanted to reopen with a brand new face and decided to do a full scale renovation that would benefit our future guests and strengthen our property. We needed to prepare for the renovation one year prior to the start of construction due to supply chain delays. Once we began, construction took just over five months.

FE: Did you face any challenges during this renovation? If so, how did you overcome them?

JG: Even with significant planning ahead we still ran into several supply chain delays that required us to re-sequence construction timing. Additionally, the Denver labor market created shortages in several key trades which added some delays to our schedule.