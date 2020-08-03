ASHRAE Announces Winners Of 2020 Student Design Competition

ASHRAE has announced the winners of its 2020 Student Design Competition and Applied Engineering Challenge, which encourages students to become involved in the design of energy-efficient HVAC systems.

The 2020 student competition focused on building a new 17,500-square-foot document storage and archive center in Mumbai, India. The new facility’s purpose is to store rare documents, books, manuscripts, photos, and audio recordings in a manner that will ensure the preservation of historical items for future generations.

Teams competed in one of the three categories:

HVAC Design Calculations

HVAC System Selection

Integrated Sustainable Building Design (ISBD)

First place in the HVAC Design Calculations category was awarded to Eslam Mohamed Ali, Ahmed Mohamed Soltan, Amr Gamal Fawzy, Moustafa Ahmed El-Saeid, and Mark Magdy Fouad of Cairo University, Giza, Egypt. Faculty advisors are Dr. Mahmoud Fouad and Dr. Moustafa El-Sallak.

Placing first in the HVAC System Selection category were Ashley Everitt, John Kramer, Jessica Lee, and Mitchael Sieh from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE. David Yuill, PhD, PE and Joe Hazel, PE, LEED AP served as faculty advisors.

Receiving first place in the Integrated Sustainable Building Design category was Alekhya Yalamanchili, Amr Suliman, Jacob George, and Mohamad Abdul Gaffoor Seyad from Loughborough University, Loughborough, England.

In the 2020 Setty Family Foundation Applied Engineering Challenge, students were challenged to design a system to be used by building occupants to report operational issues to building operators. R Muhammad Nadhir Nasrudin Tanujiwa, Alpinus Raditya Dewangga, Kamilita Hening Musono, Reza Dzikri Khusaini, Hilman Prakoso, and Selvia Diwanty from Bandung Institute of Technology – Wetonia, Bandung, Indonesia received first place. The faculty advisor is Adrian Rizqi Irhamna.

The projects will be recognized during the 2021 ASHRAE Winter Conference and AHR Expo, January 23-27, 2021. A full list of Student Design Competition winners (First, Second, Third and Rising Star) are available on ASHRAE’s Competitions page.

