Clean room air purifier can reduce viruses by 99.999%

Airgle, a provider of air purification systems, recently announced testing data results for its AG900 clean room air purifier, revealing up to 99.999% virus reduction capabilities.

Airgle’s flagship model, the AG900, was specifically engineered to help with airborne infection control at hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Those who suffer from severe allergies, asthma, and critical respiratory problems will experience acute relief after use of the AG900. The air purifier features a 40 cHEPA filter, 6 pounds of premium deep carbon blend, and Airgle’s next-generation Titanium Pro module. The AG900 removes unwanted pollutants as small as 0.003 microns and third-party testing shows it achieves a six-log reduction (99.9999%) in bacteria.

Recent third-party testing, by a university-affiliated lab in Japan, has revealed that Airgle’s technology can deliver:

99% reduction in airborne H1N1 Swine Flu virus in a test chamber

92% single pass reduction on a viral microphage

999% reduction on a viral microphage in a 25 cubic meter test chamber

“In every test so far, Airgle has exceeded testing equipment sensitivity, meaning it is quite possible that our products deliver even higher air filtration capability,” explains Ralph Rathburn, Vice President of Airgle. “Now more than ever, it is important for businesses, resorts, and retailers to actively clean the air that they and their customers breathe; Airgle products are a great way to do this.”

The AG900 Gas & Odor Filter includes 6 pounds of coconut shell activated carbon that captures chemicals, tobacco smoke, odors, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The proprietary cHEPA filter features 40 square feet of cHEPA media which minimizes pressure drop and operates with high efficiency—meaning that air gets up to 60% cleaner than with typical HEPA technology. This delivers continuously purified air at 10 times the efficiency of typical HEPA technology. With an efficiency rating of over 99.991%, the Clean Room grade and antimicrobial treated cHEPA filter traps ultra-fine pollutants down to 0.1 microns in size. This cHEPA filter removes harmful particles such as dust, pollen, tobacco smoke, mold spores, smog, pet dander as well as other indoor airborne pollutants and microbiological organisms.

Titanium Pro is a photocatalytic oxidation technology that uses a catalytic metal plate, electronic component, a germicidal UV lamp, and UV lamp ballast within one disposable module. This patented technology is especially designed for easy insertion and removal. The Titanium Pro module safely breaks down harmful chemicals and odors, while effectively killing bacteria and virus pollutants down to 0.01 micron in size.

Equipped with 360 degree air circulation technology, the AG900 has an intelligent control system that monitors indoor air quality and filter life. It automatically adjusts the fan speed based on ambient air quality, pollution levels, and preferred settings. The air purifier has a timer and night mode and registers 35dB while continuously cleaning air.

The AG900 has an inlet seal design and aluminum housing. Each component of the product’s performance and durability complies with the UL507 Safety Certification as well as the California State Government and AHAM Standards.

