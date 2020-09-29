SBT Alliance Launches Safe Space School Initiative

Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance has introduced a new Safe Space Initiative to assist school districts across the country safeguard the environmental health of students, staff, parents, and visitors as school districts plan their reopening schools strategies. SBT’s Safe Space Initiative provides access to secure Internet of things (IoT) technologies to help prepare schools in combating the spread of COVID-19 as outlined in the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) of the U.S. CARES Act.

“Our Safe Space Initiative pulls together the industry’s most cutting-edge IoT technologies to perform and implement critical safety measures to help schools prepare their spaces for students, staff, and visitors,” said Tony Garcia, Chief Technology Officer for SBT Alliance This initiative arms schools with the ability to perform automated no-contact temperature checks, anonymous digital logging for future contact tracing needs, alarms for space occupancy limitations, and so much more. SBT Alliance has created an ecosystem of IoT-enabled devices and application partners to ensure schools take advantage and maximize local, state, and federal relief funds to protect school environments.”

School districts across the country face a bevy of new challenges in preparing for reopening schools and reducing the spread of COVID-19. Under the SBT Alliance Safe Space Initiative, school districts can lead the charge with the latest technologies to confront some of the most critical operational challenges for reopening schools, including:

Entrance, exiting and re-entering protocols & data logging

Effective, privacy-focused contact tracing & risk mitigation strategies

Technology & IoT system management

With federal funds already available for school districts to take advantage of to prepare school environments, SBT Alliance’s Safe Space Initiative also seeks to help schools navigate these waters.

Under the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund of the U.S. CARES Act, State Educational Agencies (SEAs) have been granted funds in all 50 states to provide Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) with emergency relief funds. These funds are specified to address the impact COVID-19 has had and continues to have on elementary and secondary schools across the nation. (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Public Law 116-136). Additional preparedness funds are currently working their way through Congress, and SBT stands ready to assist school districts as these bills materialize.

Based in Long Beach, CA, SBT Alliance is an IoT integration partner that guides small, medium, and Fortune 500 clients to a digital future that is built on the Internet of Things. SBT achieves this by engineering, deploying, and supporting the industry’s latest IoT technologies to create intelligent spaces, and funds projects through its Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS) program.

Click here for more news on COVID-19 related products services for facility management.