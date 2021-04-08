GBAC STAR Certifies First Salon To The Cleaning, Disinfection Program

Salon Blanc in Honolulu aims to start a new trend with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, by being the first salon to earn GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation. Established in 2007 and now known as “The Celebrities Salon,” Salon Blanc’s mission to reimagine the salon experience with a dynamic and evolving space aligned with GBAC STAR’s program to implement a high level of safety and cleanliness practices.

“Salons were some of the first facilities to face the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the help of GBAC STAR, they can welcome back clients with confidence,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “Accredited facilities know how to prepare, respond, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics, which gives the public peace of mind that the places they visit, work, shop, and live in follow the proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Last week, GBAC STAR also welcomed several large sports facilities, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, home to the NFL’s New England Patriots and the MLS’s New England Revolution, just in time for Major League Soccer regular season kicks off on April 17; and ASM Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, home to the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. Other new facilities include Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, MI; Grapevine Convention Center in Grapevine, TX; hotels around the world; and more have also earned GBAC STAR accreditation.

Newly accredited facilities as of April 1, 2021:



Airport

Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, MI

Commercial Office

Partnership Tower in Houston, TX

Convention Center

Grapevine Convention Center in Grapevine, TX

Hotels

Alila SCBD Jakarta in Jakarta, Indonesia

Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore, MD

Finca Serena Mallorca in Montuiri, Spain

Hotel Villa Franca in Positano Salerno, Italy

Hyatt House Charlotte Airport in Charlotte, NC

Hyatt Place Gilbert in Gilbert, AZ

Hyatt Place Raleigh Cary in Raleigh, NC

Hyatt Regency Chongming in Shanghai

Las Vegas Sands in Las Vegas, NV

Legacy Stonebriar Hotel II in Frisco, TX

Park Hyatt Sydney in Sydney’Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel in Frisco, TX

Retail Facility

20 Hudson Yards, The Shops at Hudson Yards in New York, NY

Salon

Salon Blanc in Honolulu, HI

Stadiums and Arenas

ASM Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, home to the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, home to the NFL’s New England Patriots and the MLS’s New England Revolution

“Cleaning will continue to be an important indicator of facilities that are going above and beyond for their customers and employees, both during the pandemic and after,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “With GBAC STAR accreditation, organizations showcase their knowledge of the latest cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention procedures to keep everyone safe.”

Learn more and apply for GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation at gbac.org/star.