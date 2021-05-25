Interface Debuts Vinyl Sheet Flooring For Healthcare Facilities

Interface® has launched its first vinyl sheet products to expand its current portfolio of products: carpet tile, LVT and nora® rubber flooring. With this product extension in the resilient category, Interface provides a full suite of flooring options that meet the specific needs and requirements of healthcare facilities.

This significant expansion includes the introduction of Interface’s Interlaced™ Collection and Continual Woodgrains™ vinyl sheet products. With both of these launches, Interface provides high-performance solutions for patient rooms and other healing spaces that require seamless installation, ease of maintenance, stain resistance and slip resistance, along with superior durability.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we see healthcare institutions opting to use sheet flooring throughout clinical areas due to its disinfection protocols and sterile perception,” said Jim Poppens, President of Interface Americas. “In expanding our portfolio to include vinyl sheet products, we’re directly addressing the needs of our healthcare customers by providing flooring that marries aesthetic and functional requirements to support the built healing environment.”

The Interlaced Collection and Continual Woodgrains vinyl sheet products help end-users create high-performance spaces that support the demands of healthcare facilities. They provide design flexibility to create attractive, supportive spaces that contribute to increased patient satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies.

The Interlaced Collection includes three monolithic styles – Meshed™, Crossed™ and Looped™ – that take patterning cues from natural fabrics in eight nature-inspired colors. Continual Woodgrains is available in eight colors and reflects the continued trend of wood-like surfaces in the healthcare segment to evoke a feeling of home.

The Interlaced Collection and Continual Woodgrains, like all of the flooring products Interface sells – carpet tile, LVT, nora rubber flooring and vinyl sheet – are carbon neutral across their full product lifecycle through the third-party verified Carbon Neutral Floors™ program.