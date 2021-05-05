Whole Foods Market Adopts Honeywell Solstice® N40 Refrigerant

Honeywell recently announced that global natural and organic foods retailer Whole Foods Market has adopted its Solstice® N40 (R-448A) lower global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant in its stores across the United States as it seeks to reduce refrigerant emissions under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s GreenChill program. Whole Foods Market will retrofit their commercial refrigeration systems at more than 100 stores with Honeywell’s reduced-GWP alternative, replacing high-global-warming-potential refrigerants R-404A and R-22.

Based on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) technology, Solstice N40 offers a GWP that is approximately 68 percent lower than legacy hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants like R-404A. When using Solstice N40, refrigeration systems also consume less energy than their counterparts that cool using HFCs. In U.S. and European supermarket trials, in comparison to R-404A, Solstice N40 demonstrated an average of between 5% to 15% lower energy consumption in refrigeration applications. It can be used in new installations and to retrofit existing systems using high-GWP refrigerants like R-404A and R-507.

Food retailers around the world have adopted Solstice N40 to help them comply with current and proposed regulations, including the internationally adopted Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, with the aim of reducing the use of high-GWP HFCs. Solstice N40 is the most widely accepted, lowest GWP, nonflammable replacement for R-404A, with more than 30,000 installations globally since its release in 2015.

“In the past decade, we’ve implemented several innovative measures to reduce our CO2 emissions, and the use of Honeywell’s refrigerant to retrofit our stores will contribute significantly to this goal,” said Mike Ellinger, principal program manager, Engineering, Compliance and Sustainability, of Whole Foods Market. “After reviewing all of our available retrofit options for our refrigerated cases, R-448A was the clear winner, based on its performance, energy efficiency, reduced GWP and ease of conversion.”

Whole Foods Market is a founding member and active participant in the EPA’s GreenChill Partnership, with 12 stores certified. The GreenChill program is a partnership with food retailers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using alternative solutions and minimizing refrigerants that deplete the ozone.

“Solstice N40 has become the trusted choice for both commercial and industrial refrigeration customers globally to meet sustainability goals, and we are proud to assist the industry in moving toward the future with environmentally preferable and energy-efficient refrigerants,” said Chris LaPietra, vice president, Honeywell Stationary Refrigerants. “Solstice N40 will help Whole Foods Market lower its carbon footprint, save energy and meet regulatory requirements without having to undertake massive changes to its systems.”

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company’s track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About half of Honeywell’s new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.