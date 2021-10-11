BOMA Honors 17 Outstanding Commercial Properties

Last night in Boston, the commercial real estate industry honored 17 commercial properties with The Outstanding Building of the Year® (TOBY®) Awards at the 2021 Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International Conference & Expo.

The TOBY Awards honor excellence in commercial building management and operations in specific categories of building type or size. To win a BOMA International TOBY Award, a property first must win both local and regional competitions. Judging is based on criteria that includes community impact, tenant and employee relations programs, energy management, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs, and overall excellence. A team of industry experts also conducted comprehensive building inspections.

Properties were honored with 2021 BOMA International TOBY Awards in the following categories:

Corporate Facility: Seattle Municipal Tower, Seattle, owned by the City of Seattle and managed by CBRE.

Seattle Municipal Tower, Seattle, owned by the City of Seattle and managed by CBRE. Earth: 353 North Clark in Chicago. The BOMA 360 Performance Program-designated building is owned by Heitman and managed by CBRE.

353 North Clark in Chicago. The BOMA 360 Performance Program-designated building is owned by Heitman and managed by CBRE. Historical Building: Queen’s Quay Terminal in Toronto. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned by Northam CCPF II Tenco (QQT) Ltd. and 10954594 Canada Inc., and it is managed by Northam Realty Advisors Ltd.

Queen’s Quay Terminal in Toronto. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned by Northam CCPF II Tenco (QQT) Ltd. and 10954594 Canada Inc., and it is managed by Northam Realty Advisors Ltd. Industrial Building: 1001 North Greenfield Parkway in Garner, NC, owned and managed Duke Realty.

1001 North Greenfield Parkway in Garner, NC, owned and managed Duke Realty. Medical Office Building: 1128 Hornby in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned and managed by Wesgroup Properties.

1128 Hornby in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned and managed by Wesgroup Properties. Mixed-Use Building: The Curtis in Philadelphia, owned and managed by Keystone Property Group.

The Curtis in Philadelphia, owned and managed by Keystone Property Group. Public Assembly Building: Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago, owned by the City of Chicago and managed by CBRE.

Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago, owned by the City of Chicago and managed by CBRE. Renovated Building: 401 Park in Boston, owned and managed by Samuels & Associates.

401 Park in Boston, owned and managed by Samuels & Associates. Enclosed Retail: 10 Dundas East in Toronto, owned by 10 Dundas Street, Ltd. and managed by BentallGreenOak.

10 Dundas East in Toronto, owned by 10 Dundas Street, Ltd. and managed by BentallGreenOak. Open-Air Retail: Shops of Oakville South in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, owned by Shops of Oakville South Inc. and managed by FCR Management Services LP.

Shops of Oakville South in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, owned by Shops of Oakville South Inc. and managed by FCR Management Services LP. Suburban Office Park Low-Rise: 1-8 Prologis Boulevard in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The BOMA 360-designated property is owned by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) Realty Inc. and managed by Triovest Realty Advisors Inc.

1-8 Prologis Boulevard in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The BOMA 360-designated property is owned by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) Realty Inc. and managed by Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Suburban Office Park Mid-Rise: SouthCreek Corporate Centre in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The BOMA 360-designated property is owned by Northam CCPF Tenco (Commerce Valley Drive) Ltd. and managed by Northam Realty Advisors Ltd.

SouthCreek Corporate Centre in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The BOMA 360-designated property is owned by Northam CCPF Tenco (Commerce Valley Drive) Ltd. and managed by Northam Realty Advisors Ltd. Under 100,000 Square Feet: 3300 Paramount Parkway in Morrisville, NC, owned by Perimeter Park Offices, LP, and managed by Trinity Partners.

3300 Paramount Parkway in Morrisville, NC, owned by Perimeter Park Offices, LP, and managed by Trinity Partners. 100,000-249,999 Square Feet: 511 EJC in Irving, TX, owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent Property Services.

511 EJC in Irving, TX, owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent Property Services. 250,000-499,999 Square Feet: 745 Thurlow in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned by 2748355 Canada Inc. and 45 Thurlow Street Holdings Inc., and it is managed by QuadReal Property Group, LP.

745 Thurlow in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned by 2748355 Canada Inc. and 45 Thurlow Street Holdings Inc., and it is managed by QuadReal Property Group, LP. 500,000-One Million Square Feet: 333 Bush in San Francisco. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned by 333 Bush LLC and managed by Tishman Speyer.

333 Bush in San Francisco. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned by 333 Bush LLC and managed by Tishman Speyer. Over One Million Square Feet: 150 North Riverside in Chicago. The BOMA 360-designated building is owned by 150 North Riverside Titleholder, LLC, and managed by CBRE.

The 2021 TOBY Awards program and banquet were sponsored by The Home Depot Pro.

