Virtual Exhibition Features Sustainable Projects From Around The World

Following an international open call, 17 sustainable projects and a centerpiece installation have been selected to feature in Build Better Now, an online exhibition at the Built Environment Virtual Pavilion at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. The free exhibition, to be hosted online from October 31 to November 12, 2021, will demonstrate opportunities for tackling the climate crisis and limiting the environmental impact of buildings and cities.

Build Better Now acts as a global call for climate action and is supported by a coalition of over 100 partner organizations from the built environment industry, which plays a central role in supporting the world’s transition to a net zero carbon economy. Globally, buildings consume over a third of energy produced, and are responsible for 40% of global energy-related carbon emissions.

“With COP26 in November, the world is ready to tackle climate change and the built environment has a crucial part to play,” said Julie Hirigoyen, Chief Executive at the UK Green Building Council. “We know why we must accelerate climate action and Build Better Now shows how we can get there. Everyone on the planet has a stake in our buildings and cities. I invite everyone to take inspiration from Build Better Now as a global showcase of pioneering solutions to climate change and hope that it supports the industry to create more sustainable buildings, places and cities of the future.”