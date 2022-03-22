Dallas High School Adds Performing Arts Complex

Located in the suburbs of Dallas, TX, Melissa High School provides creative opportunities for its students to exercise their ingenuity as performers. Recognizing the importance and growing popularity of fine arts programs such as band, choir, and theater, as well as the potential to host events such as University Interscholastic League (UIL) competitions, the school recently underwent a dramatic renovation and expansion that included the addition of a 65,000-square-foot performing arts complex.

Melissa High School’s performing arts complex includes a lobby, rehearsal spaces, classrooms, halls for making live recordings, scene shops, and backstage areas to support productions. At the center of the complex is a new 1,000-seat auditorium featuring an expanded stage and state-of-the-art acoustic system engineered by Minneapolis-based Staging Concepts. Working with theater consultant Schuler Shook, Staging Concepts custom-designed an acoustically flexible, multipurpose facility to support the school’s varied visual, musical, and theatrical productions.

To ensure optimal acoustics, Staging Concepts engineered a fully customizable system using its Bravado® Acoustical Shell. Suited for use in larger performance spaces, the full-stage system features aluminum alloy towers comprised of movable panel wings that lock into place. The system at Melissa High School includes four shell towers and three rows of acoustical ceiling panels with integrated lighting.