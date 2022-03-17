Five Essential Tips For Spring Cleaning Your Facility Conducting a thorough spring cleaning can give your facility a fresh boost and help enhance your business’s image.

By John Engel

A season of revitalization, spring is the perfect time to refresh your facility with a traditional spring cleaning. Dirt, debris, and dust can build up during the winter months and leave a facility looking dirty and dull. Conducting a thorough spring cleaning can give your facility a fresh boost to help enhance your business’s image.

Five essential tips for spring cleaning your facility include:

Organize and stock supply closets: Cleaning supply closets can easily become a disorganized and cluttered mess. Spring is an opportune time to fully clean them out and evaluate your cleaning supply needs. To help keep closets clutter-free, consider partnering with a provider who delivers supplies on demand. This ensures you will always have the right cleaning supplies and trusted brands available without tying up money in inventory. Delivery of cleaning chemicals, laundered microfiber cloths, and mop heads straight to your supply closet also saves time and frees up a significant amount of space to help keep them tidy and organized. In addition, using fresh, laundered cleaning tools ensures that you will always be cleaning at optimal performance and not pushing around bacteria from unlaundered, contaminated tools. Clean, disinfect, and sanitize surfaces: Properly cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing surfaces is critical no matter the season to help prevent germs from spreading in a facility. Consider an on-site surface disinfectant and sanitizer spray service during your spring cleaning. This service quickly kills germs on any hard, nonporous facility surface, large or small, including flooring, doors, elevators, escalators, light switches, doorknobs, and handrails. It will give you the peace of mind that surfaces are truly clean. Deep clean restrooms: Daily cleaning is essential to keep restrooms clean, but dirt and bacteria build-up over time and can leave restrooms looking dull and even foul smelling. This spring, tackle restrooms by implementing a deep cleaning service that removes built-up soils by sanitizing all restroom surfaces and fixtures using a high-pressure, chemical injection sprayer. This technique cleans surfaces from top to bottom and removes all soil and dirty water to prevent cross-contamination and odor-causing bacteria to help your restrooms sparkle again. Clean mats: A quality mat system is the best defense to stop debris and moisture from entering your facility, but they can become dirty and saturated if not cleaned on a routine basis. To provide a welcoming entrance with clean, dry floors, regularly vacuum and launder your mats to remove contaminants and moisture. An alternative to purchasing mats is to rent them. A professional mat service delivers fresh, clean mats on a regular basis to help protect the floors year-round. Supply quality hand hygiene products: After your spring cleaning is complete, ensure you have ample hand sanitizer available. Many building occupants and visitors have come to expect and value hand hygiene stations in facilities. To promote a healthy environment and help prevent the spread of germs, consider placing hand sanitizer stands and dispensers strategically around your facility. Not all hand sanitizers are created equal, so it’s important to select a quality product that is formulated to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and is moisturizing and gentle enough for everyday use. Employing a program is a great way to ensure you always have quality hand sanitizer available to meet user expectations and promote a healthy environment.

Implementing these simple strategies can help revive your facility. If the thought of a spring cleaning sounds daunting, partnering with a professional services provider that offers flexible programs can make the process a breeze. Performing a deep spring cleaning will provide a fresh, welcoming environment for both building occupants and guests.

John Engel is the director of marketing for the Facility Services division of Cintas. John has more than 13 years of industry experience and is currently responsible for product line management and development. For more information about facility services offerings from Cintas, visit cintas.com/facilityservices.

