04/12/2022

JLG Low-Level Access Lifts Now Available on Online Express

JLG's online e-commerce platform offers a convenient way for companies to replace ladders and scaffolding with products that provide a safer way to work at height.

JLG’s Online Express is an online retail site that expanded to offer low-level access lifts alongside parts, accessories, and attachments.


JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK] and a manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, now offers its human-powered EcoLift™ 50 and EcoLift 70 low-level access lifts, as well as its push-around 830P and 1030P models, for retail sale through its Online Express e-commerce platform. For safety-conscious companies committed to decreasing ladder-related injuries and fatalities, these machines offer an alternative to ladders and scaffolding to complete interior maintenance, facility management and fit-out and finish work.

JLG OnlineExpress Low Level Access LiftsJLG offers products with platform heights ranging from 4’11” to 13’3″ and working heights from 10’11” to 19’3″. All models weigh less than 1,000 lbs, making them suitable for use on sensitive flooring and can to be pushed or rolled into place and between work areas, with no assembly or disassembly required.

In addition to the productivity features and benefits low-level access lifts offer, these machines are designed to reduce strain on the body and lessen the risk of musculoskeletal injuries caused by repetitive movements associated with climbing up and down a ladder with tools and materials, then extending to reach the work area while maintaining three points of contact.

JLG’s Online Express is an online retail site that has traditionally provided users with the ability to shop for parts, accessories and attachments by equipment serial number, part number or via a description. To streamline the buying process and meet demand for a replacement for ladders and scaffolding, JLG has made these products available for purchase and direct shipment to customers through Online Express from a desktop computer or mobile device. Today, consumers now have the convenience of buying the company’s low-level access products through this same platform.

