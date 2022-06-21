ASHRAE To Honor World Refrigeration Day - Facility Executive The international initiative raises awareness and promotes the development and adoption of innovative and sustainable cooling solutions.

On June 26, ASHRAE, along with government and industry organizations, will highlight the impact of refrigeration technologies on everyday life by observing World Refrigeration Day.

World Refrigeration Day is an international initiative that raises the awareness of cooling’s benefits and inspires development and adoption of innovative and sustainable cooling solutions. This year’s theme, “Cooling Matters,” stresses the importance of cooling in a wide variety of daily areas like food, data centers, medicine, and air conditioning.

“We witnessed the importance of refrigeration in helping to mitigate a global pandemic by keeping vaccines cold and their efficacy high, among other uses that are critical to health, comfort, and the welfare of humanity.” said 2021-22 ASHRAE President Mick Schwedler, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP.

The day serves as a platform to educate the public on issues such as refrigerant transition, emissions reduction, and maximizing energy efficiency in building operations.

“Cooling Matters will tell the story of how our wellbeing depends upon cooling and how cooling technology choices can safeguard the wellbeing of future generations,” said Stephen Gill, ASHRAE Refrigeration Technology Committee for Comfort chair and World Refrigeration Day founder.

Industry supporters of World Refrigeration Day 2022 include the United Nations Environment Program, ASHRAE, the European Partnership for Energy and the Environment, the Federation of Ibero-American Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Associations, the Global Food Cold Chain Council, the International Institute of Refrigeration, the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers and the Union of Associations of African Actors in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.