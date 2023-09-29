Danfoss Offers High Capacity, Oil-Free Compressors

Danfoss expanded its oil-free Turbocor portfolio to include the TGS380 and TTS450 models for use in cooling, intensive ambient environments, and data center applications. The TGS380 and TTS450 oil-free compressors operate in both heating and cooling applications, at extreme temperatures, at a larger, more precise capacity option, and across a range of low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants.

They can be used in water-to-water heat pumps and heat-recovery applications, generating hot water up to 154°F (68°C). Both compressors can be used in air-cooled chiller applications operating in extreme ambient temperatures of up to 52°C or 125°F. They generate water temperatures up to 30°C or 86°F when used in data-center applications. In air-cooled chiller applications, OEMs can reduce the number of compressors in their chiller designs, in favor of a simpler solution, reducing costs and allowing for simple installation and less maintenance.

The latest additions to Danfoss Turbocor are compliant with refrigerant regulations in the EU and North America. The Turbocor TGS380 is optimized to use low-GWP refrigerants HFO-1234ze and R515B, while TTS450 is optimized to use R134a and low-GWP R513A, which can help customers comply with evolving regulations, minimize carbon emissions, and meet increasing environmental standards.

Danfoss Turbocor compressors feature a magnetic bearing technology that eliminates the need for compressor oil management, resulting in less maintenance and greater energy efficiency throughout the system. Magnetic bearings also contribute to a longer expected machine life, as they are not subject to the performance degradation or mechanical wear associated with oiled compressors and offer the largest range of oil-free compressors for low GWP refrigerants.