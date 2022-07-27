JLL Acquires Technology Company

The professional services firm aims to accelerate smart and sustainable building capabilities with technology from Envio Systems.

JLL acquired Envio Systems, a Berlin-based technology company that delivers efficient and sustainable building operations by integrating data from building systems and providing predictive analytics and building automation.

Founded in 2013 to accelerate sustainability outcomes in the built environment, Envio’s hardware and software enable access to and analysis of data from sensors and applications across systems and functions (e.g., HVAC, lighting management, energy management) to facilitate predictive decision-making around utilities and operations, health and comfort, and sustainability – regardless of existing installed equipment or technology, building size or age.

Work, the workforce, and the workplace have fundamentally changed as a result of the pandemic and the acceleration of global digital transformation. Working in a hybrid mode is now expected by 60% of office workers, and 59% of employees expect to work in a company that supports their health and wellbeing. Flexibility, optionality, and real-time responsiveness are required to meet rapidly changing demand and evolving employee preferences.

The Envio technology will form the foundational infrastructure of a differentiated platform for delivering intelligent and sustainable building solutions that disrupt current building operation models with more flexibility, speed, and optionality into how spaces are planned, managed, and serviced.

The acquisition will integrate with and enhance recent investments in technology-enabled service delivery – including Dynamic Occupancy Management and Dynamic Cleaning.

“Integrating the Envio team and technology with JLL’s robust Workplace Management capabilities will advance our commitment to enabling clients to shape their workplaces and their employees’ experiences to achieve more human-centric, more resilient, and more responsible real estate, and create a better world of work,” said Neil Murray, CEO of Work Dynamics, JLL.

