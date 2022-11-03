ZipWall Announces New ZipSheet Reusable Dust Barrier

ZipWall® introduced the ZipSheet™ barrier, a ready-to-use, washable, and reusable barrier material that is an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic sheeting. Sheets are available in different sizes and companies can quickly zip as many sheets as needed together to form a barrier as wide as needed.

Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, the ZipWall sheets are ready-to-use out of the box with no cutting or measuring required. Sheets are available in two heights to fit ceilings up to 9’ and 12’. A 10-foot-wide sheet with a built-in zipper door creates an instant barrier and can be extended as needed by zipping together additional sheets in increments of 5’ or 10’. The door can be rolled up and held open with the included clamps. A ZipSheet barrier is quick and easy to set up using ZipWall poles.

ZipWall poles are spring-loaded poles that secure a dust barrier up to 12’ high and 50’ wide. Strong and lightweight anodized aluminum construction makes them sturdier than stainless steel and smoother to raise and lock. The innovative non-skid, non-marking head locks the barrier material, allowing it to be raised with the pole, and holds it securely in place without damaging the ceiling. A tight dust barrier can be set up in just a few minutes, one pole at a time, without ladders, tape, or damage.

The white ZipSheet material is a durable, lightweight fabric that provides privacy and minimizes disruption on both sides of the barrier. It is designed to be washed and reused making it a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to plastic sheeting. Sewn-in heavy-duty zippers make it easy to zip together as many sheets as needed. A specially designed carry bag with shoulder straps offers easy storage and transport to and from the job site. This dust barrier is ideal for commercial and residential properties.

Click here for more product news in Construction.