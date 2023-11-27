ACI Launches Updated Small Business Cleaning Guide

As cold and flu season approaches, 81% of Americans are concerned about cleanliness in offices and retail businesses, according to the American Cleaning Institute.

With the shopping season underway and a triple threat of flu, COVID-19, and RSV circulating, it’s more important than ever for retail stores and other businesses to put health and safety front and center. According to a recent American Cleaning Institute (ACI) survey, 81% of consumers are somewhat or very concerned about the cleanliness in offices and retail businesses they visit.

With this in mind, ACI is offering small businesses a free toolkit that provides updated cleaning guidance and resources: Clean Means Business: A Guide for Healthy Workspaces.

Guidance in the toolkit is adapted from public health recommendations for businesses to ensure a safe and healthy environment through effective cleaning and disinfecting best practices.

Resources include:

Employer Checklist: This checklist has step-by-step guidance on optimizing a workplace cleaning routine.

Focus disinfecting efforts on these frequently-touched surfaces.

Everyone can use a reminder about hand hygiene best practices.

Make sure disinfectants are being used properly in order to effectively kill germs.

“During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, important improvements were made in cleanliness procedures, particularly by retailers,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “That focus is still needed and appreciated by consumers, especially as we head into cold and flu season. The hand sanitizer dispensers that now sit unrefilled at many store entrances are not going unnoticed.”

The Clean Means Business Toolkit marks the latest evolution in ACI’s business cleanliness resources, building on the success of its Healthy Returns toolkit, launched in 2021 as business were focused on safely reopening. In addition, ACI offers tailored resources and recommendations for a variety of audiences including parents, college students, childcare providers, and more as part of its Cleaning Is Caring initiative.

