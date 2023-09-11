ADRF Releases Emergency Power Off Switch

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) announced its Emergency Power Off (EPO) Switch for public safety repeaters (PSR) as a solution to Emergency Power Off capability becoming a burgeoning requirement for Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES) Installation in US Counties.

The user-friendly PSR EPO Switch enables manual cutting and restoration of alternating current (AC) power and direct current (DC) battery backup to the repeater— a difference to most ERCES which can only be shut down through a graphical user interference that typically takes time to access and execute.

ERCES requirements are life safety tools that enable communication between responders in and around buildings during an emergency situation. Systems may comprise a combination of the following: repeater, transmitter, receiver, signal booster components, remote annunciators and operational consoles, power supply, and battery charging system components. EPO requirements within ERCES allow for a quick action and response to issues within the system, enabling emergency responders to have an effective and reliable means in which to communicate.

The EPO switch for public safety repeaters was developed so building owners and systems integrators can meet the unique EPO requirements of select US counties such as San Francisco and Santa Clara as well as Washington D.C. Its user-friendly design is meant to simplify and streamline its capacity as an emergency power off and restoration switch, saving time, costs, and in some cases, lives, in the event of its use.

The EPO Switch is available as either PSR-EPO-PKG-U or PSR-EPO-PKG-X. The PSR-EPO-PKG-U consists of the PSR-EPO-ENC (enclosure) and the PSR-EPO, while the PSR-EPO-PKG-X includes the PSR-EPO and the PSR-EPO-CBL-X (cable set).