Listen Now: Cleaning For Health

In the post-pandemic era, it’s critical to focus on maintaining clean and healthy spaces. In addition to Covid-19, facility managers need to consider the influenza virus and other transmissible illnesses that can impact their building occupants. Cleaning efforts need to be effective to prevent these viruses from spreading.

In the podcast below, Facility Executive spoke with Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director of Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) to discuss ways to improve indoor air quality in buildings and reduce the risk of viruses and other contaminants from spreading. Macgregor-Skinner also touches on trends in the cleaning industry.

Click below to listen to our conversation about Cleaning For Health: Strategies To Keep Buildings Safe And Healthy with Macgregor-Skinner. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below.