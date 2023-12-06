In the newly released second season of its Better Climate Challenge Road Show, the Department of Energy visits Cleveland to highlight decarbonization in action.

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released three new episodes of its Better Climate Challenge Road Show, which showcases real-world pathways for public and private organizations to decarbonize their buildings and plants.

In Season Two, DOE energy experts travel to Cleveland, Ohio to see firsthand how Better Climate Challenge partners City of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, and Cleveland-Cliffs are addressing emissions reduction and laying the path for other organizations to follow. All Season Two episodes are available to watch now on the Better Buildings Solution Center.

“Showing that decarbonization is possible and economically viable is key to getting all organizations on board to upgrade their buildings and plants,” said Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “With the Better Climate Challenge Road Show, our goal is to highlight how leading organizations are making real progress cutting emissions while showcasing American ingenuity.”

As partners in the Better Climate Challenge, City of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, and Cleveland-Cliffs have committed to emissions reduction (scope 1 & 2) goals across their portfolios. In each episode of the Road Show, viewers get a peek behind the curtain to learn how these organizations are leveraging different strategies and technologies to accelerate the decarbonization of their facilities and operations.

Buildings and manufacturing plants account for roughly two-thirds of U.S. CO2 emissions, and decarbonization is the critical next step in creating a competitive and resilient economy.

Buildings and manufacturing plants account for roughly two-thirds of U.S. CO2 emissions, and decarbonization is the critical next step in creating a competitive and resilient economy. If all organizations in the commercial, public, and industrial sectors reduced their U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, it would save nearly 1.5 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, more than the annual emissions from every home in the country. More than 170 Better Climate Challenge partners are now working to save energy, cut costs, reduce emissions, and share their successful pathways with the market.

You can watch the trailer for Season Two of the Better Climate Challenge Road Show below:

The Better Climate Challenge is part of the Better Buildings Initiative, through which DOE partners with leading public and private sector organizations to accelerate emissions reductions and increase energy efficiency across commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings in the next decade to save energy and money while strengthening the economy. To date, more than 900 Better Buildings Partners have saved more than $18 billion in energy costs while sharing their innovative strategies. Learn more by visiting the Better Buildings Solution Center.