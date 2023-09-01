Bluon Introduces MasterMechanic AI Tool For HVAC Technicians

Bluon, Inc. launched MasterMechanic, an AI tool for HVAC technicians that allows them to instantly diagnose and solve problems in the field.

Bluon, Inc. launched MasterMechanic, an AI tool for HVAC technicians that allows them to instantly diagnose and solve problems in the field, using only natural language. The beta product is available publicly to the entire industry for a limited time at bluon.ai.

MasterMechanic is the first generative AI tool created to assist HVAC technicians. It serves as the next stage of tools for service technicians and the beginning of a fundamental shift in how they will handle challenges in the field. MasterMechanic is an assistive application, designed to give HVAC technicians step-by-step answers to specific, complex problems in language that is easy to follow and highly specific to the issue at hand.

MasterMechanic is similar to ChatGPT, but instead of being trained on generic internet content, its trained on Bluon’s brand-agnostic and comprehensive body of HVAC data— including nearly 50,000 problem-solution scenarios experienced in the real world and the knowledge of some of the top mechanics in the trade. The MasterMechanic AI uses a combination of machine learning approaches including reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF), retrieval augmented generation (RAG) in high dimensional vector space, and large language models (LLMs).

As a result, the system understands a breadth of HVAC issues, in virtually every system type from residential to complex commercial units. It knows how technicians describe problems, and how to provide immediate, practical guidance.