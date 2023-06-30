Carlisle Construction Materials Opens New Production, Manufacturing Facility

The building products manufacturer is pursuing LEED Platinum certification for the nearly 500,000-square-foot production and manufacturing facility in Southern Missouri.

Roofing industry leader Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (CCM) recently opened its newest facility in Sikeston, Missouri. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company invested more than $100 million in the new nearly 500,000-square-foot production and manufacturing facility. CCM is currently pursuing LEED Platinum certification for the building, which was designed and constructed to maximize energy efficiency and reduce carbon, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“We at Carlisle are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the State of Missouri and the people of Sikeston,” said Steve Schwar, President of Carlisle Construction Materials. “This brand-new plant, which will create 100 jobs in the Sikeston region, is Carlisle’s second location in Missouri. Carlisle is committed to success and growth here in Sikeston, which is an ideal location to serve our strategic and growing markets.

“This plant …was built with the goal of achieving LEED Platinum status, which is a globally recognized symbol of superior sustainability achievement.” — Steve Schwar, President, CCM

“As a company, Carlisle is very focused on being a good steward of the environment,” Schwar continued. “That’s why this plant, which produces energy-efficient insulation products, was built with the goal of achieving LEED Platinum status, which is a globally recognized symbol of superior sustainability achievement.”

CCM is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium building products and related technologies for the commercial and residential construction markets. The new Sikeston facility is the company’s second location in Missouri, with more than 50 locations worldwide. The manufacturing company chose to open this new polyiso facility in Missouri due to the state’s central location, workforce, and low cost of business.

“We’re proud that Carlisle Construction Materials chose to expand its business here in Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This investment is a testament to our state’s talented workforce, business-friendly environment, and great quality of life that has made Missouri an ideal location for leading manufacturing companies like Carlisle. We look forward to seeing how this facility and the job opportunities it creates will make southeast Missouri an even stronger place to live and work.”

“Companies continue to expand into Missouri because they can count on our central location and strong workforce to help their businesses grow and thrive for years to come,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “We’re excited to see Carlisle Construction Materials open its second location in our state, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”