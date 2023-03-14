Carrier launched Abound™ Net Zero Management, a new, digitally-enabled lifecycle sustainability solution that provides building owners and managers a way to measure, track, view, and report energy and carbon performance across their entire property portfolio to help meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

At a time when buildings account for 40% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and countries are adopting regulations limiting building carbon emissions, organizations have made ESG goals a priority. Abound Net Zero Management provides consistent tracking and reporting of information in a single application, making energy and emissions data readily accessible to key stakeholders including health and safety professionals, and energy and facility managers. Net Zero Management is part of Carrier’s Abound suite of connected solutions that use advanced technologies to enable real-time, intelligent outcome-based results that can make buildings more efficient and responsive.

Abound Net Zero Management provides all building stakeholders with the ability to automatically collect and evaluate energy use data from utility providers and submeters installed at properties. Users can generate different reports on energy consumption, spend and GHG emissions and proactively identify conservation actions for buildings. The rich features of Net Zero Management allow an organization to track and analyze energy performance in an individual building, across multiple sites, or benchmark against a set of buildings. Customers can then identify underperforming equipment or buildings, prioritize specific energy and carbon reduction measures, fix operational issues such as inefficient scheduling and institute new energy and carbon reduction initiatives.

Net Zero Management is the latest offering in Carrier’s portfolio of efficient, innovative products that supports its ambitious 2030 ESG goal to help customers reduce their carbon footprint by more than 1 gigaton.

