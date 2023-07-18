Data Centers Face Widening Challenges In 2023

Data centers are facing stricter regulations and more pressure to reduce energy, along with persistent staffing and supply chain issues. The 13th Annual Global Data Center survey from Uptime Institute shows new technologies potentially presenting a promising way forward, but are often found lacking in standardization and scalability. While for many organizations, investments in efficiency and resiliency are beginning to pay off, progress has been gradual.

“Our data shows operators grappling with several issues,” said Andy Lawrence, Executive Director, Uptime Intelligence. “In 2023, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have receded, but other challenges have emerged. Digital infrastructure managers are now most concerned with improving energy performance and dealing with staffing shortfalls, while Government regulations aimed at improving data center sustainability and visibility are beginning to require attention, investment, and action.”

Uptime’s Annual Global Data Center survey is the longest-running study in the digital infrastructure sector. It provides detailed insights into the digital infrastructure landscape and a view into its future trajectory.

Key findings from the 2023 report include: