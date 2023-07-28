Department Of Labor Seeks NACOSH Nominations

Six National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health members have been appointed: Two vacancies still need to be filled.

The U.S. Department of Labor is seeking nominations to fill two Department of Health and Human Services-designated vacancies on the National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH).

The 12-member committee advises the Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HSS) on matters related to administering the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA). The committee meets two to four times a year.

OSHA invites nominations to fill one HHS-designated public representative and one HHS-designated occupational health professional representative. The Secretary of Labor will appoint members designated by the Secretary of HHS. The members will serve two-year terms beginning November 16, 2023.

Submit nominations to the Federal eRulemaking Portal, Docket Number OSHA-2023-0003 by August 29, 2023. Read the Federal Register notice for submission details.

Additionally, Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su appointed six other members, in response to a previous request for nominations published on January 3, 2023. The appointees’ two-year terms begin on August 1, 2023.

The newly appointed members are: