EarthTronics Unveils LED Wall Packs With Watt And Color Options

EarthTronics’ LED Wall Packs feature three-watt and correlated color temperature (CCT) operations for lighting exterior building walls, corridors, and parking areas. With their slim profile design, the Wall Packs offer a 120° light pattern for wide flood distribution illumination and meet Night Sky-Compliant requirements.

The lights deliver 135 lumens per watt with 80+ CRI for visual acuity and efficiency. The 40-watt wall pack can be set at 20, 30, and 40 watts, while the 100-watt option offers 60, 80, and 100 watts. The Packs produce 2700, 4050, 5400, and 8100, 10800, and 13500 initial lumens respectively to meet demands of commercial, industrial, and municipal facilities.

The LED Wall Packs provide facilities the flexibility of switching between 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K at the time of installation and the color-selectable temperatures offer building managers the opportunity to match existing HID lamps and reduce the blue light spectrum often associated with higher color temperatures. In addition, the selection of the 3000K option can help reduce night skyglow, which is a code requirement in certain areas.

The Wall Packs accept 120-347VAC power supply for use in both the USA and Canada and are equipped with a 0–10-volt continuous dimming driver with a dimming range capability of 10% to 100%. They also come with a photocell for dusk-to-dawn operation. With a performance-rated life of 50,000 hours backed by a limited five-year warranty, the IP65-rated and DLC premium LED Wall Packs have a die-cast aluminum housing with a tempered and impact- resistant clear prismatic, borosilicate glass lens to maintain their appearance.

The fixtures are designed for simple installation, directly fitting onto existing electrical boxes and suitable for use in replacing older high-pressure sodium and metal halide wall packs. Their conduit entry points allow direct wall or junction box mounting. The Wall Packs will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 104°F, meeting UL/cUL and RoHS approvals.